In pics: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th January 2024 2:38 pm IST
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal, Manipur, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal, Manipur, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal West: Tribal artists perform during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_15_2024_000066B)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_15_2024_000065B)
Imphal West: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, at Sekmai village in Imphal West district, Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

