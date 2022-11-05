In Pics: Bharat Jodo Yatra Telangana

Jogipet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jogipet, Telangana. (PTI Photo) Jogipet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jogipet, Telangana. (PTI Photo) Jogipet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jogipet, Telangana. (PTI Photo) Jogipet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jogipet, Telangana. (PTI Photo) Jogipet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a supporter during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jogipet, Telangana. (PTI Photo)