In pics: Bidding adieu to Mumbai’s Iconic Premier Padmini Taxis

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 29th October 2023 6:45 pm IST
In pics: Bidding adieu to Mumbai's Iconic Premier Padmini Taxis
Mumbai: Last black and yellow taxi that will be phased out now as per the government rule.
Mumbai: A ‘Premier Padmini’ taxi in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. After 6 decades, Mumbais iconic kaali peeli taxis wil go off roads from Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, giving way to newer models and app-based cab services. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: A ‘Premier Padmini’ taxi in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. After 6 decades, Mumbais iconic kaali peeli taxis wil go off roads from Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, giving way to newer models and app-based cab services. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Last black and yellow taxi that will be phased out now as per the government rule. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 29th October 2023 6:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button