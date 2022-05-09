In Pics: Blast at Punjab Police’s intelligence department office

Mohali: Damaged window of the Punjab Police's intelligence department office after a blast outside the office, in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mohali: A police personnel atop a vehicle stands guard after a blast outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mohali: Police personnel show the object found at the site of a blast that occurred outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)