In Pics: Blast at Punjab Police’s intelligence department office

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 10th May 2022 12:45 am IST
In Pics: Blast at Punjab Police's intelligence department office
Mohali: Police personnel cordon off the area after a blast outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mohali: Damaged window of the Punjab Police’s intelligence department office after a blast outside the office, in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mohali: A police personnel atop a vehicle stands guard after a blast outside the Punjab Police’s intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mohali: Police personnel show the object found at the site of a blast that occurred outside the Punjab Police’s intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button