In pics – Building collapse in Lucknow: 07-09-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 8th September 2024 3:52 pm IST
Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least five people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Emergency services personnel near the site where a three-storey building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people were injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a truck got crushed under the debris of a building which collapsed, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a truck got crushed under the debris of a building which collapsed, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

