In pics – Building collapse in Lucknow: 07-09-2024

Lucknow: Emergency services personnel near the site where a three-storey building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people were injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a truck got crushed under the debris of a building which collapsed, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a truck got crushed under the debris of a building which collapsed, in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least 10 people are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar)