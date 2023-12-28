In pics: Congress Foundation Day function

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's Foundation Day function at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_28_2023_000024B) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's Foundation Day function at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_28_2023_000026B) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's Foundation Day function at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_28_2023_000027B) New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's Foundation Day function at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_28_2023_000029B) New Delhi: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ambika Soni during the party's Foundation Day function at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_28_2023_000033B) New Delhi: Congress leaders and workers during the party's Foundation Day function at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_28_2023_000034B) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader KC Venugopal and others during the party's Foundation Day function at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_28_2023_000036B)