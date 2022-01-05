In Pics: Covid care centre at Commonwealth Games village

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 5th January 2022 11:41 am IST
New Delhi: A health worker interacts with a Covid-19 infected patient resting on her bed inside a Covid care centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Preparations for the third wave of COVID-19 underway at a Covid care centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: A Covid-19 infected patient rests on her bed inside a Covid care centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

