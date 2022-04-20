In Pics: Demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th April 2022 5:47 pm IST
People shift their belongings during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A woman resident reacts during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies, and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bulldozers are being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies, and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A boy runs away during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies, and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies, and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat visits the Jahangirpuri area where a joint anti-encroachment drive was being carried by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), PWD, and the police, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Police take away a protester during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies, and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A vendor reacts during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies, and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies, and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

