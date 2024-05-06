In pics: ED recovers cash during raids in Ranchi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 2:15 pm IST
Ranchi: An Enforcement Directorate official with a CRPF jawan at the residence of Jahangir Alam, one of the close aides of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, after recovering a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: A huge amount of “unaccounted” cash which was recovered by the Enforcement Directorate during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: A huge amount of “unaccounted” cash which was recovered by the Enforcement Directorate during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: ED officials and a CRPF jawan at the residence of Jahangir Alam, one of the close aides of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, after recovering a huge amount of “unaccounted” cash during searches, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: A huge amount of “unaccounted” cash which was recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from premises of Sanjiv Lal, allegedly an aide of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: A huge amount of “unaccounted” cash which was recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from premises of Sanjiv Lal, allegedly an aide of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

