Published: 11th June 2022
In Pics: Elite Women CWG Trials 2022
New Delhi: Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain (in red) and boxer Ankushita Boro in action during their match at the Elite Women CWG Trials 2022, at Indira Gandhi stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Boxer Nitu reacts after winning her match against Mary Kom at the Elite Women CWG Trials 2022, at Indira Gandhi stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, June 10, 2022. Kom withdrew from the match after sustaining an injury during the match. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Boxer Nikhat Zareen (in red) celebrates after winning her match against boxer Anamika at the Elite Women CWG Trials 2022, at Indira Gandhi stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Boxers Jyoti Gulia (in red) and Minakshi in action during their match at the Elite Women CWG Trials 2022, at Indira Gandhi stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

