In Pics: Eve of World Environment Day

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th June 2022 10:26 pm IST
In Pics: Eve of World Environment Day
New Delhi: 3D projection and illumination of 'Frankie- The Dino' on Qutub Minar by UNDP, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: 3D projection and illumination of ‘Frankie- The Dino’ on Qutub Minar by UNDP, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: 3D projection and illumination of ‘Frankie- The Dino’ on Qutub Minar by UNDP, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: 3D projection and illumination of ‘Frankie- The Dino’ on Safdarjung Tomb by UNDP, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A visitor clicks picture of illuminated Safdarjung tomb, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle in the backdrop of illuminated Safdarjung tomb, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: 3D projection on illuminated Safdarjung tomb by UNDP, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button