In Pics: Fire at Visakhapatnam jetty area

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2023 12:30 am IST
Visakhapatnam: Locals at the site after firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. At least 15 fishing boats were gutted in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Visakhapatnam: Locals at the site after a fire broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. At least 15 fishing boats were gutted in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Visakhapatnam: Flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. At least 15 fishing boats were gutted in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Visakhapatnam: Locals at the site after firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. At least 15 fishing boats were gutted in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2023 12:30 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button