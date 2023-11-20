In Pics: Fire at Visakhapatnam jetty area

Visakhapatnam: Locals at the site after a fire broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. At least 15 fishing boats were gutted in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo) Visakhapatnam: Flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. At least 15 fishing boats were gutted in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo) Visakhapatnam: Locals at the site after firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. At least 15 fishing boats were gutted in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)