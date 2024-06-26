In pics: First session of 18th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)