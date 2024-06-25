In pics: First session of 18th Lok Sabha

Published: 25th June 2024
New Delhi: Security personnel at Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress member Rahul Gandhi shows a book of Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi with Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad and others at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media upon his arrival at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda arrives at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav arrives at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrives at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: An ‘anti-smog gun’ sprays water at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Security personnel at Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

