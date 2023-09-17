In Pics: Flag hoisting at new Parliament building

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 17th September 2023 3:28 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
In Pics: Flag hoisting at new Parliament building
New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during the flag hoisting ceremony at new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 17th September 2023 3:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button