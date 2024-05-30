In pics: Flood in Manipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th May 2024 2:28 pm IST
Imphal: A flood-hit area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Imphal, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal: A flood-hit area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Imphal, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal: A flood-hit area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Imphal, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal: View of a flooded area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Imphal: Flooded Khuman Lampak Stadium following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

