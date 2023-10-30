In pics: Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2023 2:36 pm IST
In pics: Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being felicitated during the inaugural session of the Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters 2023 organised by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the inaugural session of the Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters 2023 organised by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the inaugural session of the Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters 2023 organised by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses during the inaugural session of the Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters 2023 organised by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

