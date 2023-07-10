In Pics: Heavy monsoon rains

In Pics: Heavy monsoon rains
New Delhi: Traffic moves at slow pace due to waterlogged road following monsoon rains, near Tilak Bridge, ITO, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

