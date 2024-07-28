In pics: Indian House at Summer Olympics inauguration

Paris: Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani attends the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo\/Aurelien Morissard via PTI) Paris: Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani attends the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo\/Aurelien Morissard via PTI) Paris: Performance during the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo\/Aurelien Morissard via PTI Paris: Performance during the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo\/Aurelien Morissard via PTI) Paris: Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani attends the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo\/Aurelien Morissard via PTI)