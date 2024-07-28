In pics: Indian House at Summer Olympics inauguration

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 28th July 2024 2:00 pm IST
Paris: Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani attends the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard via PTI)
Paris: Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani attends the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard via PTI)
Paris: Performance during the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard via PTI
Paris: Performance during the inauguration of the Indian House, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard via PTI)
