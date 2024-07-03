In pics: International Asteroid Day

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 7:47 pm IST
Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks during a workshop on planetary defence on the International Asteroid Day, at Antariksh Bhavan in Bengaluru, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks during a workshop on planetary defence on the International Asteroid Day, at Antariksh Bhavan in Bengaluru, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman S Somanath during a workshop on planetary defence on the International Asteroid Day, at Antariksh Bhavan in Bengaluru, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_03_2024_000311B)
Bengaluru: Students during a workshop on planetary defence on the International Asteroid Day, at Antariksh Bhavan in Bengaluru, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 7:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button