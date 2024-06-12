In pics – Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter in Kathua

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2024 3:08 pm IST
Kathua: Army personnel near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far. (PTI Photo)
Kathua: Army personnel arrives near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far. (PTI Photo)
Kathua: A bullet-proof vehicle of a police officer being towed away after it came under terrorist firing during ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far. (PTI Photo
Kathua: Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel stand near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces personnel and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far. (PTI Photo)
Kathua: Army personnel take positions near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far. (PTI Photo)

