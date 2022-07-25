In Pics: Kanwar Yatra

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 25th July 2022 10:41 am IST
In Pics: Kanwar Yatra
New Delhi: A national flag is hoisted on a chariot as a 'kanwariya' carries holy water from the Ganga river, during their pilgrimage in the month of 'Shravan' in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Lord Shiva devotees or ‘Kanwariyas’ purchase the tricolor, during their pilgrimage in the month of ‘Shravan’, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Prayagraj: ‘Kanwariyas’ arrive to fill their pots with holy water from the river Ganga during the ‘Kanwar’ pilgrimage, in Prayagraj, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Hindu devotees with their cheeks pierced with metal rods take part in a religious procession honoring Goddess Sheetla Mata, in Jammu, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Meerut: A ‘kanwariya’ carries holy water from the Ganga river during their pilgrimage in the month of ‘Shravan’, in Meerut, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Lord Shiva devotees or ‘Kanwariyas’ carry holy water from the Ganga river during their pilgrimage in the month of ‘Shravan’, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button