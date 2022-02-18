In Pics: Karnataka hijab issue

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 18th February 2022 10:48 pm IST
Shivamogga: A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Shivamogga: School staff places a banner with High Court’s interim order over ‘hijab’ issue, on the entrance of Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College, in Shivamogga, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court’s interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Chikmagalur: Protesting student’s shout slogans after being denied entry with ‘hijab’ in the college premises, in Chikmagalur, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
In Pics: Karnataka hijab issue
Shivamogga: A student wearing a headscarf talks to a college staffer as she arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College, in Shivamogga, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court’s interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button