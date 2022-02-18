In Pics: Karnataka hijab issue

Shivamogga: School staff places a banner with High Court's interim order over 'hijab' issue, on the entrance of Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College, in Shivamogga, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Chikmagalur: Protesting student's shout slogans after being denied entry with 'hijab' in the college premises, in Chikmagalur, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo) Shivamogga: A student wearing a headscarf talks to a college staffer as she arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College, in Shivamogga, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak)