In pics: Khawaja Digar, a 400-year-old tradition in Kashmir

Srinagar: Thousands of Muslim devotees, including men, women, and children from various parts of the Valley, gathered at the Khawja Naqashband Sahib’s (RA) shrine in Srinagar to commemorate the Urs. They participated in Khawaja Digar, a 400-year-old traditional special prayer observed annually on the 3rd day of the Islamic month Rabi-Al-Awwal.
To facilitate this event, authorities made appropriate arrangements and temporarily closed the road from Khanyar to Nowhatta, allowing devotees to offer prayers on the road near the Naqashband Sahib shrine.