In pics: Khawaja Digar, a 400-year-old tradition in Kashmir

Srinagar: Thousands of Muslim devotees, including men, women, and children from various parts of the Valley, gathered at the Khawja Naqashband Sahib’s (RA) shrine in Srinagar to commemorate the Urs. They participated in Khawaja Digar, a 400-year-old traditional special prayer observed annually on the 3rd day of the Islamic month Rabi-Al-Awwal.

To facilitate this event, authorities made appropriate arrangements and temporarily closed the road from Khanyar to Nowhatta, allowing devotees to offer prayers on the road near the Naqashband Sahib shrine.

Thousands of Muslim devotees offer Asar prayers to commemorate the Urs of Khawja Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on Wednesday September 20

People buy snacks after offering special prayers in Srinagar to commemorate the Urs of Khawja Naqashband Sahib on Wednesday September 20

Kashmiri Muslim women offer Asar prayers to commemorate the Urs of Khawja Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on Wednesday September 20

