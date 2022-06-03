In Pics: M Karunanidhi’s 99th birth anniversary

Published: 3rd June 2022
In Pics: M Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary
Chennai: DMK workers pay floral tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 99th birth anniversary at his memorial at Marina Beach, in Chennai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: People click photos at a flower show organised on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, at Kalaivanar Arangam, in Chennai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: People witness a flower show organised on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, at Kalaivanar Arangam, in Chennai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: People click photos at a flower show organised on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, at Kalaivanar Arangam, in Chennai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

