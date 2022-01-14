In Pics: Makar Sankranti festival in India

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th January 2022 1:45 pm IST
In Pics: Makar Sankranti festival
South 24 Parganas: A large gathering of pilgrims gather on a beach for a 'holy dip' in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', during the Gangasagar Mela in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Friday, Jan.14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Prayagraj: Devotees take a ‘holy dip’ in the River Ganga on the occasions of ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival during the ongoing ‘Magh Mela’ festival at Sangam in Prayagraj, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Devotees gather to take a ‘holy dip’ in the River Ganga on the occasions of ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival during the ongoing ‘Magh Mela’ festival at Sangam in Prayagraj, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Devotees gather to take a ‘holy dip’ in the River Ganga on the occasions of ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival during the ongoing ‘Magh Mela’ festival at Sangam in Prayagraj, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Khowai: Devotees offer prayers on a river bank on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival at Chakmaghat in Khowai district, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kanpur: Devotees ride on boats on the Ganga river during the ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival, as a thick layer of fog shrouds the Sarsaiya Ghat in Kanpur, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button