In pics: Mouni Roy’s first Holi with Suraj Nambiar

Mumbai: This year’s Holi is extra special for actor Mouni Roy, who is celebrating the festival with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the ‘Naagin’ actor shared glimpses from their first Holi together as a married couple.

In the pictures, the couple wore white, cotton kurtas and posed by dipping their hands in a dish full of different colours of gulal.

She penned the caption, “May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter. HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.