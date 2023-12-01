In pics: Mouth-watering winter delicacies of Kashmir

Srinagar: Different parts of the world exhibit diverse cultures including language, religion, customs, and traditions. Another significant differentiator is food, varying not just regionally but also seasonally.

With the arrival of winter in Kashmir, the residents of the valley adopt food items that offer warmth during harsh winter days when temperatures in the plains plummet to sub-zero levels. These delicacies include harissa, dried vegetables, dried fish, nadru (lotus stem), smoked fish, and various types of baked flours.