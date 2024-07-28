In pics: Paris Olympics – Badminton

Paris: India's PV Sindhu returns a shot during the Women's Singles Group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s PV Sindhu returns a shot during a Women’s Singles Group play stage badminton match against Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s PV Sindhu returns a shot during a Women’s Singles Group play stage badminton match against Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s PV Sindhu returns a shot during the Women’s Singles Group play stage badminton match against Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s PV Sindhu poses for a photo before the Women’s Singles Group play stage badminton match against Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s PV Sindhu returns a shot during the Women’s Singles Group play stage badminton match against Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

