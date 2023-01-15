In Pics: Plane crash in Nepal’s Pokhara

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 15th January 2023 8:37 pm IST
In Pics: Plane crash in Pokhara
Pokhara: Rescue operation underway after a Yeti Airlines' passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed while landing, in Pokhara, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pokhara: A passenger plane of Yeti Airlines’ before landing at the Pokhara airport, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The aircraft with 72 people onboard crashed into a gorge while landing and at least 32 people lost their lives in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Pokhara: A passenger plane of Yeti Airlines’ after it crashed into a gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. At least 32 people lost their lives in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Pokhara: A passenger plane of Yeti Airlines’ after it crashed into a gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. At least 32 people lost their lives in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Pokhara: Rescue operation underway after a Yeti Airlines’ passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed into a gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. At least 32 people lost their lives in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button