In pics: PM Modi flags off first train of Delhi-Meerut RRTS service

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 2:26 pm IST
Sahibabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi aboard the Regional Rapid train 'Namo Bharat' connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor after flagging it off, in Sahibabad, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sahibabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the crew of the Regional Rapid train ‘Namo Bharat’ connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor after flagging it off, in Sahibabad, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Trains of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of RRTS between Duhai and Sahibabad, covering 17 kms, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
