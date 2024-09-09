In pics: PM Narendra Modi meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Abu Dhabi\u0092s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before a meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a meeting with Abu Dhabi\u0092s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Abu Dhabi\u0092s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Abu Dhabi\u0092s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav)