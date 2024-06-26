In pics: Preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th June 2024 8:18 pm IST
In pics: Preparations for Amarnath Yatra
Jammu: Devotees wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The 52-day long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from June 29. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Security personnel patrol ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, near Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Jammu: Sadhus eat as they wait to be registered for the Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Amarnath Yatra for 2024 is scheduled to begin from June 29. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Security personnel guard as vehicles leave the Amarnath yatra base camp Bhagwati Nagar during a ‘dry run’ conducted by the authorities ahead of annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Devotees shout religious slogans as they leave for the annual Amarnath Yatra that will commence on June 29, at railway station in Bhopal, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th June 2024 8:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button