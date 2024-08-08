In pics: President Droupadi Murmu in New Zealand

Auckland: President Droupadi Murmu being greeted upon her arrival at the Auckland airport, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo).
President Droupadi Murmu meets New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in Wellington. (PTI Photo)
Wellington: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the New Zealand International Education Conference (NZIEC), in Wellington, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu lays a wreath to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers at the Pukeahu National War Memorial, in Wellington. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Wellington railway station in New Zealand. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed upon her arrival at Government House in Wellington. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu at the traditional Maori “Powhiri” ceremony, at Government House in Wellington. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu receives a Royal Guard of Honour, at Government House in Wellington. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu being received upon her arrival at the airport, in Wellington. (PTI Photo)

