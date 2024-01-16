In pics: President Murmu in Meghalaya

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th January 2024 5:31 pm IST
**EDS: IMAGE VIA RB OFFICE** New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony for inauguration and foundation stone laying of developmental projects in the state, in Tura, Meghalaya, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2024_000169B)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu interacts with members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, in Tura, Meghalaya, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony for inauguration and foundation stone laying of developmental projects in the state, in Tura, Meghalaya, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and Conrad Sangma are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu interacts with members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, in Tura, Meghalaya, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu during her visit in Tura, Meghalaya, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th January 2024 5:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button