In pics: Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas’ baseball match

One of the images features Priyanka posing for the camera while her cousin Divya Jyoti's daughter clicks her picture

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 5th April 2022 2:14 pm IST
In pics: Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' baseball match
Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra turned cheerleader for her husband and singer Nick Jonas at a baseball game.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a string of images from the match. In the pictures, she can be seen watching Nick playing as she stood behind the nets.

For the game day, she chose to wear a long oversized white jersey with her name written on it and rust coloured pants. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

MS Education Academy

One of the images features Priyanka posing for the camera while her cousin Divya Jyoti’s daughter clicks her picture.

“Game Day#perfectsunday #happyVallis,” she captioned the post.

Nick, too, shared a glimpse of his game day.

“Good to be back on the field,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. She is also a part of the Russo brothers’ ‘Citadel’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button