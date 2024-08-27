In pics: Protest in Howrah

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th August 2024 3:06 pm IST
Howrah: Police personnel try to stop students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Howrah: Police personnel try to stop students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Howrah: Police use water cannons to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Howrah: Police use teargas shells to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Howrah: Police use teargas shells to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th August 2024 3:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button