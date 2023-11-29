In pics: Rahul Gandhi’s campaign for Telangana Assembly election

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 29th November 2023 12:37 pm IST
In pics: Rahul Gandhi's campaign for Telangana Assembly election
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels in an auto-rickshaw ahead of Telangana Assembly election, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels in an auto-rickshaw ahead of Telangana Assembly election, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels in an auto-rickshaw with party’s Jubilee Hills constituency candidate Mohammad Azharuddin ahead of Telangana Assembly election, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 29th November 2023 12:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button