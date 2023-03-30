In Pics: Ram Navami celebrations

Patna: Devotees gather outside Mahaveer Temple to worship on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' during ' Chaitra Navratri' festival, in Patna, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo) Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' during 'Chaitra Navratri' festival, in Gorakhpur, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo) Birbhum: People take part in 'Saffron Yatra' on the occasion of Ram Navami festival, in Birbhum, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Devotees take out a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Artists dressed as Hindu deities Ram and Hanuman distribute 'panaka' (sweet juice) and buttermilk to devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI03_30_2023_000102B) Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits take part in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)