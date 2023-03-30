In Pics: Ram Navami celebrations

In Pics: Ram Navami celebrations
Mumbai: Hindu priests perform 'abhishek' of Lord Ram while offering prayers on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' during 'Chaitra Navratri' festival, at Asthika Samaj in Mumbai, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Devotees gather outside Mahaveer Temple to worship on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ during ‘ Chaitra Navratri’ festival, in Patna, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ during ‘Chaitra Navratri’ festival, in Gorakhpur, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Birbhum: People take part in ‘Saffron Yatra’ on the occasion of Ram Navami festival, in Birbhum, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Devotees take out a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Artists dressed as Hindu deities Ram and Hanuman distribute ‘panaka’ (sweet juice) and buttermilk to devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI03_30_2023_000102B)
Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits take part in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

