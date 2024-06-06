In pics: Registration of newly elected MPs

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th June 2024 2:12 pm IST
New Delhi: BJP MP Anup Sanjay Dhotre arrives at Parliament during the registration process of newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat shows her identity card at Parliament during the registration process of newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Newly elected BJP MP Jitin Prasada arrives at Parliament during the registration process of newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: HAM(S) chief Jitanram Manjhi arrives at Parliament during the registration process of newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Newly elected BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai arrives at Parliament during the registration process of newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress MP Adoor Prakash shows his identity card during the registration process of newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th June 2024 2:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button