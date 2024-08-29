In pics: RG Kar tragedy ignites public fury in Kolkata

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2024 6:31 pm IST
Kolkata: Congress activists shout slogans during a protest rally against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with party activists during a protest rally against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Graffiti is seen painted on a road at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Supporters of football clubs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club during a protest rally against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

