In pics: Saffron harvesting in Kashmir

Srinagar: Saffron harvesting has begun in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Pampore is known for harvesting best quality saffron not only in India but across the world. The timely rainfall in August and September has resulted in bumper crop this year.

Saffron growers from Kashmir valley are happy with the saffron produce this year as they anticipated a huge crop this year. “The saffron crop this year is almost double then previous year or I can say that I haven’t seen such crop in last 10 years,” says Faisal a 31-year-old saffron grower from Lethpora Pampore.

Saffron is one of the world’s most expensive spices. It costs between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh per kilo. Pampore produces tonnes of saffron every year.

A woman farmer plucks saffron flowers from fields in Pampore area of Pulwama district in Kashmir

A man plucks saffron flowers from fields in Pampore area of Pulwama district in Kashmir

A saffron grower segregates saffron flowers at his field during the harvest season

A saffron flower in full bloom

A saffron field in Pampore

A farmer collects saffron flowers on a mat

A farmer extracts saffron from the flower