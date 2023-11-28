In pics: Silkyara Tunnel rescue

Uttarkashi: Moisture in a formation resembling that of Lord Shiva seen outside the Silkyara Tunnel during a rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped inside it, in Uttarkashi district, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Uttarkashi: A crane being used to lift a truck carrying a drill bit after it overturned a few kms away from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Uttarkashi: Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra talks to rescue officials at the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel where an operation being conducted to extract the 41 workers trapped inside it, in Uttarkashi district, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra reviews the rescue operation being conducted to extract the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra talks to rescue officials at the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel where an operation being conducted to extract the 41 workers trapped inside it, in Uttarkashi district, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra talks to rescue officials at the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel where an operation being conducted to extract the 41 workers trapped inside it, in Uttarkashi district, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

