In pics: Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 7:14 pm IST
Uttarkashi: Vertical drilling underway during the rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Uttarkashi: Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh with rescue officials inspects vertical drilling during the rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

