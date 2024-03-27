In pics: Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th March 2024 4:23 pm IST
Leh: Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks to the media as he ends the hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Sonam was on the hunger strike for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (PTI Photo)
Leh: Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk breaks his hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Sonam was on the hunger strike for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (PTI Photo)
Leh: Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with actor Prakash Raj during the hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Sonam was on the hunger strike for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (PTI Photo)
Leh: Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk breaks his hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Sonam was on the hunger strike for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (PTI Photo)
Leh: Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with actor Prakash Raj during the hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Sonam was on the hunger strike for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (PTI Photo)

