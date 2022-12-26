In pics: Star-studded pre-birthday bash of Salman Khan’s niece Ayat Sharma

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma hosted a grand Christmas-themed pre-birthday party to celebrate their daughter Ayat’s birthday. The adorable couple welcomed their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, who will soon turn 3. Several celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Aparshakti Khurana marked their presence in stylish outfits. Check out their look.

Source: ANI photos

Actor Aayush Sharma, his wife Arpita Khan Sharma, and both children Ayat and Ahil were spotted posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Bollywood producer Atul Agnihotri arrived at the party with his wife and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The producer opted for an olive green shirt and blue jeans, whereas Alvira opted for a loose blue dress.

Veteran actor Helen donned a floral off-white suit and was seen waving at the paps.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh opted for a red shirt over a white shirt and blue jeans. He arrived at the party along with his wife Rukmini Sahay and daughter Nurvi.

Aparshakti Khurana arrived with his wife Aakriti Ahuja and daughter Arzoie. He opted for a white t-shirt and shredded blue jeans.

Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan was seen donning a pink salwar suit with embroidery.

Salman’s brother actor Arbaaz Khan donned a white shirt paired with blue jeans.

Actor and producer Sohail Khan opted for a yellow checked shirt with blue jeans and was seen interacting with the paps.

Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia arrived at the party in casual outfits. Angad opted for a blue hoodie, whereas Neha donned a red varsity jacket over a black top.

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur exuded boss lady vibes in a black and golden striped jacket and matching pants.