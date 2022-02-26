In pics: Sun shines after two days of heavy snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed a slight improvement in the weather conditions, on Saturday, as the sun was out after two days of continuous and heavy snowfall.

Tourists, as well as locals, were seen enjoying a Shikara ride on the waters of the world-famous Dal Lake as the sun appeared in the afternoon.

The director of the meteorological department, Jammu & Kashmir, Sonam Lotus in a statement said, “The weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy in J&K and Ladakh till March 2 with no forecast of any significant weather during the next five days”.

J&K Traffic Police in a tweet on Saturday informed that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular movement as fresh landslides, shooting stones occurred at multiple places, and snow accumulated around the Navyug Tunnel.

The weather improved as the sun was out after 2 days of continuous snowfall in Kashmir. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride on the waters of Dal Lake in the foothills of Snow covered Zabarwan Hills. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Shikaras rowing on the waters of Dal Lake as it was a sunny day in Kashmir after recent snowfall. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Locals crossing river Jehlum in a Shikara in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Tourists enjoying Shikara ride on the waters of Dal Lake on the foothills of Snow covered Zabarwan Hills. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Houseboats still on river Jehlum with snow-covered Zabarwan hills in the backdrop. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

An overview of Srinagar city on a sunny day after fresh snowfall. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A view of Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)