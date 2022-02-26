In pics: Sun shines after two days of heavy snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed a slight improvement in the weather conditions, on Saturday, as the sun was out after two days of continuous and heavy snowfall.
Tourists, as well as locals, were seen enjoying a Shikara ride on the waters of the world-famous Dal Lake as the sun appeared in the afternoon.
The director of the meteorological department, Jammu & Kashmir, Sonam Lotus in a statement said, “The weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy in J&K and Ladakh till March 2 with no forecast of any significant weather during the next five days”.
J&K Traffic Police in a tweet on Saturday informed that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular movement as fresh landslides, shooting stones occurred at multiple places, and snow accumulated around the Navyug Tunnel.