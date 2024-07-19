In pics: Tamil month of Aadi

Chennai: Devotees performs rituals at Amman temple during the Tamil month of 'Aadi', in Chennai, Friday, July 19, 2024. Fridays (Velli Kizhamai) in the month of Aadi are considered auspicious for worshiping Hindu deities, especially the various incarnations of Shakti. Devotees also worship 'Nagas' (snakes) on this day. (PTI Photo\/R Senthilkumar) Chennai: A devotee performs rituals at Amman temple during the Tamil month of 'Aadi', in Chennai, Friday, July 19, 2024. Fridays (Velli Kizhamai) in the month of Aadi are considered auspicious for worshiping Hindu deities, especially the various incarnations of Shakti. Devotees also worship 'Nagas' (snakes) on this day. (PTI Photo\/R Senthilkumar)