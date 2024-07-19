In pics: Tamil month of Aadi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th July 2024 4:28 pm IST
Chennai: Devotees perform rituals at Amman temple during the Tamil month of 'Aadi', in Chennai, Friday, July 19, 2024. Fridays (Velli Kizhamai) in the month of Aadi are considered auspicious for worshiping Hindu deities, especially the various incarnations of Shakti. Devotees also worship 'Nagas' (snakes) on this day. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: Devotees performs rituals at Amman temple during the Tamil month of ‘Aadi’, in Chennai, Friday, July 19, 2024. Fridays (Velli Kizhamai) in the month of Aadi are considered auspicious for worshiping Hindu deities, especially the various incarnations of Shakti. Devotees also worship ‘Nagas’ (snakes) on this day. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: A devotee performs rituals at Amman temple during the Tamil month of ‘Aadi’, in Chennai, Friday, July 19, 2024. Fridays (Velli Kizhamai) in the month of Aadi are considered auspicious for worshiping Hindu deities, especially the various incarnations of Shakti. Devotees also worship ‘Nagas’ (snakes) on this day. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

