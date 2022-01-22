In Pics: Train services affected in Delhi

New Delhi: A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at New Delhi Railway station, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Passengers at the New Delhi Railway station, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Train services were affected Saturday due to derailment of a goods train on the Mathura-Delhi route. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Passengers wait at platforms of the New Delhi Railway station as train services were affected due to derailment of a goods train on the Mathura-Delhi route, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Passengers wait at the New Delhi Railway station as train services were affected due to derailment of a goods train on the Mathura-Delhi route, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma)