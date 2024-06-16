In pics: UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024

New Delhi: Aspirants keep their bags at a temporary locker before the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Gurugram: A security personnel check an aspirant who came to appear in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims exam, in Gurugram, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Aspirants outside an examination centre before the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Relatives and police personnel outside an examination centre before the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: An aspirant outside an examination centre before the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Patna: Aspirants look for their roll numbers before entering an examination centre for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam, in Patna, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patna: A security personnel checks an aspirant as he comes to appear for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam, in Patna, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Aspirants outside an examination centre before the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Relatives of aspirants outside an examination centre before the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

